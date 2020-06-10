SHELBY- Albert Pinkney "Buddy" Dedmon, Jr., age 91, died June 8, 2020 at the Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, North Carolina. Born in Cleveland County on December 27, 1928, he was the son of the late Albert Pinkney Dedmon, Sr. and Lela Goins Dedmon.
As a young man, Buddy worked at numerous uptown Shelby businesses. He was working at Beam's Soda Shop, next door to the Rogers Theater, when he met the theater manager's step-daughter, Betty Gray Grill. They were married in 1949 and soon after, Buddy took a job with the NC Department of Transportation. His job with the DOT was that of project manager, making sure the concrete and steel used in the construction of bridges met state standards. In the early 1980s, he was set to retire when a major project was about to begin. State engineers convinced him to stay on until the project was completed because he was the most capable to oversee a project of that magnitude. That last project, of which he was so proud, was the I-85 Cameron Morrison Bridge over the Catawba River.
After retiring, many years of months-long camping and beach-combing were spent at his favorite place - Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
Buddy was a former member of Hoyle Memorial United Methodist Church where he had served on the Building Committee. He was a current member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Buddy was predeceased by his first wife of 52 years, Betty Grill Dedmon, and his sister, Betty Dedmon Watson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 13 years, Ruby Scruggs Robinson Dedmon. He was a loving father to his son, Richard A. Dedmon, and daughter-in-law, Paula Hord Dedmon; two granddaughters and their husbands, Laine and Nico Amortegui of Charlotte, and Leah and Thor Cheston of Washington, DC; three great-granddaughters, Lucca and Petra Amortegui and Olivine Cheston; brother-in-law, Don Watson, five sisters-in-law: Nellie Jo Hamrick, Sara Epperson, Lib Grayson, Nancy Forand, and Jane Curtis; niece and nephew, Donna and Mike Watson; and special grandniece, Elizabeth Sparks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in Cleveland Memorial Park's "Garden of the Cross" with Rev. Randy Blanton, officiating. For those that cannot attend, a video of the service will be available on www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com following the service.
His family thanks the entire staff at Wendover Hospice House for their compassionate care in Buddy's last days and to encourage, for those who are so moved, to make a memorial donation to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150. Remembrances of Buddy shared on his Legacy page would also be most appreciated.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
As a young man, Buddy worked at numerous uptown Shelby businesses. He was working at Beam's Soda Shop, next door to the Rogers Theater, when he met the theater manager's step-daughter, Betty Gray Grill. They were married in 1949 and soon after, Buddy took a job with the NC Department of Transportation. His job with the DOT was that of project manager, making sure the concrete and steel used in the construction of bridges met state standards. In the early 1980s, he was set to retire when a major project was about to begin. State engineers convinced him to stay on until the project was completed because he was the most capable to oversee a project of that magnitude. That last project, of which he was so proud, was the I-85 Cameron Morrison Bridge over the Catawba River.
After retiring, many years of months-long camping and beach-combing were spent at his favorite place - Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
Buddy was a former member of Hoyle Memorial United Methodist Church where he had served on the Building Committee. He was a current member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Buddy was predeceased by his first wife of 52 years, Betty Grill Dedmon, and his sister, Betty Dedmon Watson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 13 years, Ruby Scruggs Robinson Dedmon. He was a loving father to his son, Richard A. Dedmon, and daughter-in-law, Paula Hord Dedmon; two granddaughters and their husbands, Laine and Nico Amortegui of Charlotte, and Leah and Thor Cheston of Washington, DC; three great-granddaughters, Lucca and Petra Amortegui and Olivine Cheston; brother-in-law, Don Watson, five sisters-in-law: Nellie Jo Hamrick, Sara Epperson, Lib Grayson, Nancy Forand, and Jane Curtis; niece and nephew, Donna and Mike Watson; and special grandniece, Elizabeth Sparks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in Cleveland Memorial Park's "Garden of the Cross" with Rev. Randy Blanton, officiating. For those that cannot attend, a video of the service will be available on www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com following the service.
His family thanks the entire staff at Wendover Hospice House for their compassionate care in Buddy's last days and to encourage, for those who are so moved, to make a memorial donation to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150. Remembrances of Buddy shared on his Legacy page would also be most appreciated.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 10, 2020.