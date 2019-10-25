Home

Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
1507 Main St E
Valdese, NC 28690
(828) 874-0411
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E.
Valdese, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E.
Valdese, NC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alford Lee "Pap Cooter" Carswell


1949 - 2019
Alford Lee "Pap Cooter" Carswell Obituary
Mr. Alford Lee "Pap Cooter" Carswell, 70, of Morganton, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.
Alford was born July 15, 1949 in Burke County to the late Azer B. Carswell and Bonnie Anthony Carswell. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and animals.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth J. Carswell; and two nephews Eric E. Carswell and Kelly B. Carswell.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Anne Nichols Carswell of the home; daughter, Dolly R. Carswell; and son, Timothy A. Carswell; brothers, Jerry Carswell and wife Donna, and Edward Carswell and wife Susan; sisters, Brenda Nalley and husband Ed, Linda Annas and husband Mike; aunts, Ruby Bowman , and "Toots" Carswell; and brother-in-law, Jeff Pfeifer and wife Susan. Also surviving are the loves of his life, nine nephews; six nieces; thirteen great-grandnephews; and eight great-grand nieces.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Rev. David Cassida officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.
An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 25, 2019
