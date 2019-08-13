|
|
SHELBY - Alice Cannedy Borders, 89, of 1810 Lowman Road Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born on February 21, 1930 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Alonzo and Eunice Williamson Cannedy.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 13, 2019