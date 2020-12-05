Alice McMurry Gardner, age 74, of Winder, GA passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home.
Alice was born April 12, 1946 in Cleveland County to the late Everette Leonard McMurry and Bertha Chapman McMurry.
She was preceded in death by her brother Everette Daniel McMurry; sister Inez Byers and sister in law Terry McMurry.
A graduate of Burns High School in Polkville, NC and after furthering her education, became proficient in computer technology. She worked as an executive secretary throughout her career. Alice was an excellent cook and an avid reader, having read the entire collection of Agatha Christie novels and most of them twice! She had many friends and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her daughter Jennifer Dixon and husband Brent of Manhattan, KS; granddaughters Katie of Gainesville, GA, Molly, Grace and Maggie of Manhattan, KS; sister Rita Wortman and husband Dennis of Casar, NC; brother Randy McMurry of Lawndale, NC and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held privately with the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, 884 Legacy Park Drive, Suite 201, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
, 706-654-0966.