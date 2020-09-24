1/1
Alice Green
1933 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS - Alice Elizabeth Hunt Greene, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on January 28 1933 she was the daughter of the late W.J. Hunt and wife Jessie Henderson Hunt. She was a long time member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. Alice loved her word puzzles, gardening, flowers, cooking, and her afternoon glass of wine, but most of all she loved her family especially her kids, her grandkids, and the title of "Me-Me" bestowed on her by them.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas "Scoot" Greene, one son David Greene as well as one brother, Dan Hunt.

Alice is survived by her two daughters, LouAnn Greene of Boiling Springs and Laura Young and husband Allen of Bessemer City, two brothers Bob Hunt and wife Carolyn of Boiling Springs, and Gene Hunt and wife Carolyn of Ellenboro as well as two grandchildren; Clint Bridges and wife Kasi and Elizabeth Riley and husband Trey and six great-grandchildren; Cooper, Harrison, Kenzi, Annabeth, Miller, and Sawyer, her life long friend and "sister" Marjorie Bridges, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held 12 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. John Hunt officiating. Burial will follow Cleveland Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends from 11 am until 12 pm at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Greene.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
