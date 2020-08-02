1/1
Alice Jane (Johnson) Hunter
1936 - 2020
Alice Jane Johnson Hunter, 84, of Gaffney, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on July 30th, 2020.
Jane was born in Rutherford Co., NC to the late Una Setzer Johnson and Monroe Garland Johnson, Sr. She lived in Charlotte for over 50 years before moving to her family farm in Gaffney, SC.
She was a wonderful mother, and always expressed love and kindness towards everyone she knew. Jane was known for her engaging smile, caring nature, and ability to listen well. She had many lifelong friendships, which she cherished. Jane found joy wherever she was, especially at her farm or in Nantucket with family and friends.
While in Charlotte, Jane served in many leadership roles at her church. She had a heart for service and volunteered at Wing Haven, Friendship Trays, Mint Museum, Charlotte Symphony, and Presbyterian Hospital (where her name tag read simply "Plain Jane").
Jane attended St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA, Bradford Jr. College in Haverhill, MA, and was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Olin Reid Hunter, and brother, Monroe Garland Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her children Catherine Hunter Hartwell and husband Randy of Durham, NC, and Olin Wilson Hunter II and wife Suzanne of Shelby, NC, and her beloved grandchildren, Hunter, Stewart, Reid, Mary Beth, and Victoria.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to the Embrace Health staff at Southminster for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Liberty St., York, SC 29745, or Wing Haven, 260 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte, NC 28209.
Arrangements are by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home, Shelby, NC. https://www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com/

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
