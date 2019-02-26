|
Alice Rebecca Wilson (Becky), age 70, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 23, 2019.
She is survived by her sister Kathy Jones, 4 nieces, 6 great nephews, 4 great nieces, and 4 great great nephews.
Born on June 26, 1948 in Cleveland County, Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Billy J Wilson and Mary Ellen Wilson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeannie Wilson.
Becky retired after 40 years of service from the NC State Highway Patrol Office where she was their first secretary. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother and aunts which she affectionately called her "little old ladies". She took care of her nieces as if they were her own children and they loved their Aunt Becky dearly.
A memorial service will be held in the Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel on Wednesday, February 27 at 7:00pm. A visitation will be held prior from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
