Allan Hausner

SHELBY - Allan Boles Hausner, age 78, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Manhattan, New York on September 8, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert Smith and Mildred Boles Hausner. Allan was an active member and a Major in the Salvation Army in Gastonia. He worked with rehabilitation with drug and alcohol addicts in various parts of the east coast. Allan was a former member of the Rotary and Kiwanis Club. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed traveling.
Allan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lorraine Kearney Hausner; two sons, Patrick Hausner and Alex Hausner both of New York; a daughter, Michelle Decanio of New York; six grandchildren, Melissa Decanio, Thomas Decanio, Madison Acosta, Macy Acosta, Jana Acosta, Paulina Acosta; a great grandson, Mason Portillo.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Captain Jonathan Raymer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00pm an hour before the service.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing and mask are required.
Memorials can be made to; Salvation Army 107 S. Broad Street, Gastonia NC 28052
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com