1/1
Allan Hausner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Allan Boles Hausner, age 78, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Manhattan, New York on September 8, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert Smith and Mildred Boles Hausner. Allan was an active member and a Major in the Salvation Army in Gastonia. He worked with rehabilitation with drug and alcohol addicts in various parts of the east coast. Allan was a former member of the Rotary and Kiwanis Club. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed traveling.

Allan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lorraine Kearney Hausner; two sons, Patrick Hausner and Alex Hausner both of New York; a daughter, Michelle Decanio of New York; six grandchildren, Melissa Decanio, Thomas Decanio, Madison Acosta, Macy Acosta, Jana Acosta, Paulina Acosta; a great grandson, Mason Portillo.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Captain Jonathan Raymer officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00pm an hour before the service.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and mask are required.

Memorials can be made to; Salvation Army 107 S. Broad Street, Gastonia NC 28052

Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved