Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
More Obituaries for Allen Eaves
Allen Eaves

Allen Eaves Obituary
Mr. Allen Franklin Eaves, 79, of 409 West Warren Street, Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel at 12:00 Noon.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 Noon at the chapel and at other times at the home of sister, Rosalind Wilson, 527 Antrum St. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 2, 2019
