Mr. Allen Franklin Eaves, 79, of 409 West Warren Street, Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel at 12:00 Noon.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 Noon at the chapel and at other times at the home of sister, Rosalind Wilson, 527 Antrum St. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 2, 2019