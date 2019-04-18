|
CLIFFSIDE - Allen Lee Emory, born on May 28, 1961, fought the good fight until April 14, 2019. Surrounded by his loving family and friends, he left this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his sons, Zachary Tyler Emory and Aaron Nathaniel Emory; his daughter, Sadie Emory Haynes and son-in-law, Hunter Mark Haynes; his grandchildren, Mali Brystal Whitaker and Maverick Michael Haynes; his sister, Robyn Davis and family; his nephew, Robbie Henry Cline and family; and his aunt, Alice Kerr and family.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Element Church, 1071 South Broadway Street, Forest City, NC 28043. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Element Church, Forest City, NC with Rev. Jeff Lynch and Rev. Tim Frashier officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Ferry Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114 following the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 18, 2019