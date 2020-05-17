|
Samuel Allen Greene, 83, of Rube Spangler Road, Lawndale, went to be with God, on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home.
Born in Cleveland County, on August 13, 1936, he was a son of the late Rev. C.O. Greene and Eliza Brooks Greene. Mr. Green would complete a Bachelors Degree from Wake Forest University and obtain his Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Tennessee. He was retired from the The Developmental Evaluation Center of Cleveland County where he served as the director. He was a member of Double Shoals Baptist Church and former assistant Sunday school teacher for the James Scism Class.
Mr. Greene's father passed along to him a great love for woodworking. He was an accomplished craftsman known for his furniture and especially for his clocks. He enjoyed building clocks of all sizes and repairing their movements. He also loved golf and was a lifelong player.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Greene.
His is survived by his loving wife of almost sixty-two years, Peggy Padgett Greene, daughter, Susan Greene of Shelby; brother, Albert Greene of Winston Salem; his canine companion, Daisy and his three grandcats.
Mr. Greene was a caring friend, loving husband and father and will be truly be missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Double Shoals Baptist Church with the Dr. Brian Johnson officiating.
Mr. Green will lie in state from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
Memorial may be made to Double Shoals Baptist Church, 318 Old Mill Road, Shelby, NC, 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 17, 2020