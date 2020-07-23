1/1
Allen Peace
WACO - Allen Caldwell Peace, 89, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover.

A native of Spartanburg County SC, he was the son of the late William Thomas and Bessie Morris Peace. He served his country faithfully from 1951-1955, in the U.S Air Force, as a Radio Mechanic, serving during the Korean War. He later worked in the Textile industry retiring from Dover Mill.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Calvin and Thomas Peace; and sisters, Hazel Morgan and Gaynell Scruggs. He is survived by his sons, William Peace and wife Judy of Lattimore, Chester Peace and wife Tammy of Waco, Joe Peace and wife Iris of Alaska, and Amos Peace and wife Collen of Waco; sisters, June Washburn and Patsy White, and Joyce Parker and husband A.C (Tommy); brother, Mitchell Peace all of Shelby; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday July 23, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.

A graveside service at Cleveland Memorial Park will follow at 11:30 a.m. with military honors. The Rev. Richard Stroup will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
