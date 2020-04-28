|
|
SHELBY - Allie Martin Jr., 91, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Allie H. and Lola Brooks Martin.
Allie worked at Bost Bakery of Shelby for over 43 years, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for over 65 years, and usher for 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by her loving wife of 62 years, Alice H. Martin.
He is survived by his son, Jerry Martin and wife Anne; daughter, Faye Craft and husband Phil, both of Shelby; a very special sister,
Mildred Carpenter of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Donnie Martin of Shelby, Chris Craft and wife Lisa of Oak Ridge, NC, and Lisa Kale and husband Jonathan of Boiling Springs, NC; great-grandchildren, Cody Kale and wife Taylor, Dylan Kale of Boiling Springs, Adam and Sydney Craft of Oak Ridge; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Allie's church family at Bethel Baptist Church and White Oak Manor of Shelby, for the love and care they gave to him.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Sims officiating.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
A private burial will conclude in Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 606 S. Dekalb St., Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 28, 2020