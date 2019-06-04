|
SHELBY - Alma Ann Greene McSwain, 87, of Shelby, NC, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, at her home. Alma was born to the late Otis William and Annie Carswell Greene on March 10, 1932, in Shelby, NC. Alma was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. Alma was a loving mother, full-time homemaker, and served her Lord as a devoted church pianist and organist at various churches for over 50 years beginning as a teenager. Alma was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, collecting cookbooks, and canning vegetables and jellies. She loved to watch food tutorials and cooking channels in her final days when she could no longer cook. Alma lived her life showing the love of Jesus to everyone she met. She had a welcoming smile that would light up any room and a way of making everyone feel comfortable in her home or at church. She had the gift of encouragement, kindness, and compassion. Her example of loving others is a legacy passed on to her loved ones.
Alma married the late Bobby Gene McSwain on May 1, 1949. Alma is survived by five children: her daughter Lynn Renfroe (Jimmy), four sons Steve McSwain (Linda), Gary McSwain (Wanda), Keith McSwain (Marilyn), and Alan McSwain (Renee). She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Chad McSwain (Jackie), Leslie Rhom (Erich), Melanie Kale (Chris), Brian McSwain (Traci), Charles McSwain (Jamie), Mark McSwain (Katie), Kristy McSwain, James Renfroe, Andrew Renfroe (Jayda), and Jennifer McSwain. Alma is survived by 13 great grandchildren: Michael and Emma McSwain, Alex, Jacob, and Isaac Rhom, Amelia and Elliott Renfroe, Carter and Caroline Kale, Beckham and Ledger McSwain, Addie McSwain, and Cassie Lawhorn.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:00pm in the sanctuary of Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Sims and Rev. Andrew Renfroe officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm in the sanctuary. Private burial will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs.McSwain.
Published in Shelby Star on June 4, 2019