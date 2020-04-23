|
|
SHELBY - Alma Marie Cannedy Pass, 82, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville.
She was born in Cleveland County on July 12, 1937 to the late Woodrow Cannedy and Mabel Hunt Cannedy.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, a memorial service for Mrs. Pass will be held at a later date.
She may be viewed on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon at Enloe Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Neal Center Food Bank in memory of Mrs. Pass
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 23, 2020