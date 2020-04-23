Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Pass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Pass


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Pass Obituary
SHELBY - Alma Marie Cannedy Pass, 82, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville.

She was born in Cleveland County on July 12, 1937 to the late Woodrow Cannedy and Mabel Hunt Cannedy.

Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, a memorial service for Mrs. Pass will be held at a later date.

She may be viewed on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon at Enloe Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Neal Center Food Bank in memory of Mrs. Pass

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -