Alma Lorene Randall, 78, of 1026 St. Paul Church Rd, Casar, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation Center , Cherryville .
Born in Cleveland County, on February 10, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Becher Tessneer and Maggie Mishon Tessneer.
She was a homemaker and was a member of Ledford Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Franklin Randall; son, Ricky Dale Randall; great grandson, Brantley Weatherford; two brothers, Ernest Tessneer and Wesley Tessneer and one sister, Francis Bowens.
Survivors include two sons, David Randall of Cherryville and Gene Randall of Lawndale; two daughters, Joyce Dowden of Conover and Peggy Tallent of Casar; brother, John Tessneer of Lawndale; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends privately on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
The funeral service will be privately held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jackie Price, officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2020