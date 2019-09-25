|
Alonzo Ross Philbeck, 90, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home.
A native of Cleveland County, Ross was born May 31, 1929. He was the son of the late Alonzo Eugene and Linara Hamrick Philbeck.
As a teenager, he began helping his father run the family dairy farm, Sycamore Dairy in Mooresboro, and helped operate the dairy for 40 years. Later, he was also employed as a foreman at PPG Industries in Shelby and retired from there after 32 years of service. He was a veteran, having served two years in the Korean War.
He was a dedicated member of Race Path Baptist Church in Ellenboro, and a devoted member of his Sunday school class. He loved his family and enjoyed farming, gardening, yard work, traveling, the beach and fishing, and reading his Bible.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Colleen Philbeck Bridges, and a nephew, Ted M. Daves.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Madge Melton Philbeck of the home; his son, Stanley Phillip Philbeck of Mooresboro; his sister, Selma P. Daves Bess of Mooresboro; nephews, Bruce Bridges of Mooresboro and Vance Bridges of Shelby; great-nieces and nephews, Alicia Daves Johnson of Farmville, Va., Andy Bridges of Mooresboro, and Callie Bridges Perez of Hickory; great-great niece and nephew, Evelyn and Zeb Johnson of Farmville, Va.; and his friend from the Army, who had remained close for 68 years, Robert Childers of Kings Mountain.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Race Path Baptist Church. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:30 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 25, 2019