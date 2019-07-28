|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Alvin Edward Yarbro Jr. (Ed), 82, of Kings Mountain, NC, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his children and grandchildren on July 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 24, 1936 in Gastonia, NC to Alvin and Ethel Yarbro Sr. Ed was a dedicated Mason with the Fairview Masonic Lodge in Kings Mountain. He was also a beloved and devoted member of his church, Kings Mountain Baptist. Ed loved the Lord, and he loved his family. He enjoyed meeting and getting to know others through his work in textiles, as an accountant, and as a tax preparer. He was truly grateful for all of his friends. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Robert Yarbro.
SURVIVORS: Daughters: Lisa and husband Dennis Whitener; Abbie and husband Mark Michael, Kings Mountain, NC
Grandchildren: Jordan and Chad Evans, Justin Cook, Breanna Justice, Summer Michael, Challen and Marc McRee, and Krista Robbins
Great grandchildren: Maddox, Taytum, Jackson, Cruz and Beckham
2 Sisters: Barbara Y. Jenkins and husband David, Bessemer City, NC; Jan Y. Silvia, Belmont, NC
Special Loved ones: Lisa and Michael Grant
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, July 29, 2019, 2:00 PM, Kings Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Whitesides & Pastor Sheila Grigg officiating.
VISITATION: Immediately following the service at the church.
INTERMENT: 1:00 PM prior to the service with Masonic Rites at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, NC
MEMORIALS: May be made to the donors choice.
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on July 28, 2019