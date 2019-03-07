Home

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Washington Missionary Baptist Church
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Washington Missionary Baptist Church
SHELBY - Amanda "Mandy" Schenck Civil, 47, departed this life on March 4, 2019, at Wendover Hospice House.

She was born on February 27, 1972 in Shelby, daughter of Lucy G. Schenck and the late James McCain.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday as well as the home of her mother, 312 Atlantic Ave. Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 7, 2019
