Amanda Jolley

HOLLY SPRINGS, S.C. - Amanda Kay Jenkins Jolley, 74, of Holly Springs passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Alexander and Mary Bridges Jenkins and wife of the late James Richard Jolley.
She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. She loved flowers, arts and crafts. Amanda loved telling Bible stories to the children of the Good New Clubs at Campobello Gramling and Holly Springs Elementary Schools.
She is survived by three sons, Paul C. Jolley (Mayna), Michael D. Jolley (Lisa), Nathan S. Jolley (LaRee); a sister, Cornelia Sweezy; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by a brother, Sam Jenkins.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. David Tate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Good News Club, Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Rd, Inman, SC 29349, Good News Club, Campobello First Baptist Church, 255 S Main St, Campobello, SC 29322, Hope Remains Youth Ranch, 1771 John Dodd Road, Wellford, SC 29385 or Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334.
