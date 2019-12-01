Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Whitesides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Whitesides

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Whitesides Obituary
SHELBY- Amelia K. Whitesides, 78, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Lexington County, she was the daughter of the late Melton and Janet King Kiser. She was a member of Hoey United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dan Whitesides Jr., and brother, Royace Kiser. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dan Whitesides, of the home; daughter, Dana Whitesides of Shelby; special grandson, DT Miller of Charleston, SC; five nieces; and two nephews. A private family service will take place.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice at Wendover for their love and care, and direct any memorials to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -