SHELBY- Amelia K. Whitesides, 78, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Lexington County, she was the daughter of the late Melton and Janet King Kiser. She was a member of Hoey United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dan Whitesides Jr., and brother, Royace Kiser. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dan Whitesides, of the home; daughter, Dana Whitesides of Shelby; special grandson, DT Miller of Charleston, SC; five nieces; and two nephews. A private family service will take place.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice at Wendover for their love and care, and direct any memorials to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 1, 2019