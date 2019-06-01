Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Smith


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amy Smith Obituary
Amy Clark Smith, 44, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Atrium Health Charlotte.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Smith and two children, Stevie Smith and Zachary Smith, a sister Pamela Webb and her parents Vanda and Mike Hamrick, all of Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County on October 19, 1974, Amy was the daughter of the late Jerry Clark.

Amy enjoyed camping with her family. She always tried to make the best of any situation and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Amy loved her children immensely and they were her life.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now