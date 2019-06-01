|
Amy Clark Smith, 44, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Atrium Health Charlotte.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Smith and two children, Stevie Smith and Zachary Smith, a sister Pamela Webb and her parents Vanda and Mike Hamrick, all of Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on October 19, 1974, Amy was the daughter of the late Jerry Clark.
Amy enjoyed camping with her family. She always tried to make the best of any situation and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Amy loved her children immensely and they were her life.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
