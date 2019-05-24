Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Visitation
Following Services
Cleveland Memorial Park
Andrew Hull Obituary
SHELBY - Andrew Lee Hull, 85, of Polkville Rd., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.

Born October 7, 1933 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Sanford Hull and Lottie Hoyle Hull. He was self employed as a pulp wood cutter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Alice Tallent Hull.

Survivors include two sons, Roger Hull of Shelby and Larry Tallent and wife Helen of Lawndale; two grandchildren, Reba Donaldson of Forest City and Cynthia Smith of Shelby and two great grandchildren, Bailey Smith and Shawn Donaldson.

The graveside service will be 11:00AM Saturday at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Alice Marie Irvin officiating.

The family will greet friends following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home PO Box 639 Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2019
