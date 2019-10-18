Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Andrew Hurdt Obituary
SHELBY-Andrew Hurdt, 76, went home to be with our Lord on October 16, 2019 at Atrium Health in Shelby, NC.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00PM with the funeral following at 3:00PM at Faith Baptist Church. Pastors J. Barry Goodman and Johnny Owens will be officiating. Burial will be in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center. www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 18, 2019
