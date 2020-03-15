|
|
SHELBY- Angela Lee Ruff Dotson, 71, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Lee Harrelson Ruff. Angela was a faithful member of Christopher Road Baptist Church, and retired from Kendrion/Fasco, after 47 years of service. She was the rock of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Tex Dotson, of the home; daughters, Shondra Dotson and Traci Winston, both of Shelby; brothers, Charles Ruff of Shelby, Pete Ruff of Kings Mountain and Keith Ruff and wife Rhonda of Shelby; grandchildren, Stephanie Williams, Taylor Dotson, TJ Dotson, Mikayla Winston, and Isaac Matthews; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Malik, Kayden, Kris and Kamden; brother-in-law, Harvey Dotson and wife Betty; and her dear special friend, Rita Clark, both of Shelby. The family will receive friends 6-7:30pm, Monday, March 16, 202, at Christopher Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Christopher Road Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mike Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Christopher Road Baptist Church, 420 Christopher Road, Shelby, NC 28152
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 15, 2020