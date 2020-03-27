Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Angelena Nicole "Boot" Ervin


1987 - 2020
Angelena Nicole "Boot" Ervin Obituary
Angelena "Boot" Nicole Ervin, age 32 of Hilton Head, SC, previously of Shelby, NC, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Destina Davis, Calvin Davis, Cynthia Davis, and Leighonna Davis, and two brothers, Ronnie Clayton Foster of Shelby, NC, and Bryan Shawn Foster of Shelby, NC.
Born June 24, 1987 in Cleveland County, Boot was the daughter of Debbie Cogdell Ervin and Harold Wayne Ervin Jr. Boot enjoyed singing, dancing, fishing, watching movies, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children. Boot will be truly missed by those that knew her and loved her.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family will also receive friends at the home of Debbie Ervin.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the family in care of Debbie Ervin, 3052 S. Lafayette St., Shelby NC 28152.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2020
