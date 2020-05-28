|
SHELBY - Angie Scruggs Pugh, 49, died Sunday, May 25, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of Patricia Lemons Scruggs of Shelby, and the late CB Scruggs. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed gardening and painting.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her boyfriend, Jim Padgett.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Nicholas Pugh; daughters, Casie, Kristin and Gracie Pugh; brothers, Brian Bowman and Chris Scruggs; and grandchildren, Kayden Pugh and Sophia Lockridge, all of Shelby. A graveside service will be held 2pm, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Holland officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on May 28, 2020