Ms. Anita Wright Rippy, 66, of 3024 Hollis Road Ellenboro, NC passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Walls Memorial Baptist Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM at the church and other times at the home of her son, Lamont Carpenter, 811 Charles Rd. Shelby.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 27, 2019