Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Walls Memorial Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Walls Memorial Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Anita Rippy Obituary
Ms. Anita Wright Rippy, 66, of 3024 Hollis Road Ellenboro, NC passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Walls Memorial Baptist Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM at the church and other times at the home of her son, Lamont Carpenter, 811 Charles Rd. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 27, 2019
