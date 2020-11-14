1/1
Anita Woody
GASTONIA - Anita Woody, 73, transitioned November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Walk thru viewing on Sunday at the funeral home from 2 until 5 p.m.

Graveside service on Monday at Gaston Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.

Masks required at all services and graveside will be live on Gregory Funeral Service facebook page at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be paid to Liberty Hill AME Zion Church building fund or God's Kitchen, Clover, SC.

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
