GASTONIA - Anita Woody, 73, transitioned November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family.



Walk thru viewing on Sunday at the funeral home from 2 until 5 p.m.



Graveside service on Monday at Gaston Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.



Masks required at all services and graveside will be live on Gregory Funeral Service facebook page at 2:00.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be paid to Liberty Hill AME Zion Church building fund or God's Kitchen, Clover, SC.



Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store