Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bolin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Bolin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Bolin Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Ann Marie Camp Bolin, 66, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Kings Mountain, NC, daughter of the late Marshall Eugene and Doris Morrison Camp.

She was of the Christian faith. Ann was always on the move and enjoyed shopping and looking for bargains. She loved being at home around her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a wonderful homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ann will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years: Erskine Bolin, of the home; sons: Chris Bolin and wife Brooke and Justin Bolin and wife Kimberly, all of Kings Mountain, NC; bothers: Mike Camp and wife Gail, Gastonia, NC and Tony Camp and wife Sherry, Morganton; sisters: Robin Goins, Kings Mountain, NC and Kelly Rice, Grover; grandchildren: Devin Bolin, Madisyn Bolin, Joshua Bolin, Madison Ayscue, Calum Bolin and Ella Bolin; special niece: Erica Johnson.

All services will be private.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -