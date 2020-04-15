|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Ann Marie Camp Bolin, 66, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Kings Mountain, NC, daughter of the late Marshall Eugene and Doris Morrison Camp.
She was of the Christian faith. Ann was always on the move and enjoyed shopping and looking for bargains. She loved being at home around her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a wonderful homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ann will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years: Erskine Bolin, of the home; sons: Chris Bolin and wife Brooke and Justin Bolin and wife Kimberly, all of Kings Mountain, NC; bothers: Mike Camp and wife Gail, Gastonia, NC and Tony Camp and wife Sherry, Morganton; sisters: Robin Goins, Kings Mountain, NC and Kelly Rice, Grover; grandchildren: Devin Bolin, Madisyn Bolin, Joshua Bolin, Madison Ayscue, Calum Bolin and Ella Bolin; special niece: Erica Johnson.
All services will be private.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 15, 2020