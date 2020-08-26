1/1
Ann Elder
ROCK HILL, SC - Ann Rollins Elder passed away on August 7, 2020 in her home in Rock Hill, SC surrounded by loving family. A strong and spiritual woman, Ann survived two rounds of breast cancer and battled dementia for many years with grace and humor.

Ann was born in Shelby, NC to parents Howard and June Rollins, Sr. She was a beautiful soul with a zest for life, a teacher who inspired a love for learning, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. There is a little less sunshine here on earth, but a brighter star in heaven.

Ann is survived by her beloved husband and best friend Mike Elder, daughter Julianne Mitchell and son-in-law, Ted Sethness, son Josh Mitchell, grandchildren Trace and Mia, brother Howard Rollins and sister-in-law Maureen, and family members Doug, Mandy, Ansley, Piper, Todd, Shirley, Ashton, and Parker. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held in SC in Spring 2021. Details forthcoming.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Providence Care or the GSSW Scholarship Fund. Providence Care Foundations Mission is to provide the highest level of compassionate care to seniors in South Carolina and their families. We provide comfort and care to our patients, their families, and the community at large regardless of their inability to pay. To Donate: https://Providencecanhelp.com/donate/

The Bert Family Legacy Scholarship Fund supports graduate students in the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Denver. Scholarship recipients shall be selected on the basis of demonstrated financial need and academic merit with a preference for students in clinical concentrations and/or expressed interests in child welfare, gerontology and/or geriatric services and policy, and mental health concentrations particularly for students with an interest focused on the treatment of Neurocognitive Disorders (dementia) and/or Alzheimer's. To donate: give.du.edu or University of Denver, PO Box 910585, Denver, CO 80291-0585.

Condolences may be sent to www.greenefuneralhome.net

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
