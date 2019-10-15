Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Ann Hames
Ann Hames


1930 - 2019
Ann Hames Obituary
SHELBY - Ann Louise Hammett Hames, age 89, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Everett Hames.

For 30 years Ann taught at Elizabeth Elementary School. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Shelby.

Ann is survived by her immediate family, Mark, Diane, Hammett and Helen Claire. We loved her, we will miss her.

I sing because I'm happy, I sing because I'm free. For his eye is on the sparrow, and I know he watches me.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 15, 2019
