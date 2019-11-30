|
SHELBY - Ann Hambright Kee, 89, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at her home.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Printis Quay and Ethel Howell Hambright.
She was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church, and retired from PPG. She enjoyed sewing, working in her plants and flower, and tending to her family. She was proud to be a descendant of Col. Fredrick Hambright, of the American Revolutionary War.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Gale Kee; and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jack Kee; sons, Eddie Kee and wife Candy of Lattimore, and Monty Kee of Mooresboro; sister, Lois Martin of Blacksburg; grandchildren, Blake Kee and wife Sunny of Kings Mountain, Shannon Hord and husband Chris, Mandy Lane and husband Rocky Jr., and David Kee and wife Ashley, all of Shelby; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bill Fryar officiating.
The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150 or Double Springs Baptist Church, 1130 Double Springs Church Road., Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 30, 2019