Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Ann Lancaster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Boiling Springs Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Lancaster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Lancaster Obituary
SHELBY - Elizabeth Ann Lancaster, age 88, died February 15, 2020 at Hospice of Cleveland County. Born in Cleveland County on September 26, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Richard Francis Lancaster and Mary Lela Hamrick Lancaster.

Ann was a graduate of Gardner Webb College as well as Appalachian State University where she earned her Master's degree in Education. She is fondly remembered by many as their teacher, having taught for over 41 years in Cleveland County Schools.
She was an active member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church where she served as assistant organist, pianist for the Senior Choir, director of a Children's Choir, and a Sunday School director. She also played in the Hand Bell Choir.

A valued community member, Ann served on the Gardner Webb Alumni Board of Directors and the GWU Christian Service Organization Board of Directors. She was President of the Bread and Roses Homemakers Group, a member of the Philsonian Book Club, the Sorosis Club, the Cecilia Music Club, and was Necrology Chairman of the Cleveland County Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the Flint Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Regent, Registrar, Pianist, and District 2 Director as well as on various committees.

Ann is survived by her first cousins Nancy Hamrick Wages, Kitty Hamrick Hoyle, LouAnn Hamrick Slater, Tempa Hamrick Welborn, Carol Hamrick Cooke, and Bud Hamrick. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Beaufie Hamrick and first cousin Ree Hamrick Taylor.

The funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Carroll Page officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am in the church sanctuary.

Memorial donations may be made to: Ann Lancaster Educators Scholarship c/o Mr. Woody Fish, Gardner-Webb University, Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC. 28017

Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Ms. Lancaster.

Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -