SHELBY - Elizabeth Ann Lancaster, age 88, died February 15, 2020 at Hospice of Cleveland County. Born in Cleveland County on September 26, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Richard Francis Lancaster and Mary Lela Hamrick Lancaster.
Ann was a graduate of Gardner Webb College as well as Appalachian State University where she earned her Master's degree in Education. She is fondly remembered by many as their teacher, having taught for over 41 years in Cleveland County Schools.
She was an active member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church where she served as assistant organist, pianist for the Senior Choir, director of a Children's Choir, and a Sunday School director. She also played in the Hand Bell Choir.
A valued community member, Ann served on the Gardner Webb Alumni Board of Directors and the GWU Christian Service Organization Board of Directors. She was President of the Bread and Roses Homemakers Group, a member of the Philsonian Book Club, the Sorosis Club, the Cecilia Music Club, and was Necrology Chairman of the Cleveland County Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the Flint Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Regent, Registrar, Pianist, and District 2 Director as well as on various committees.
Ann is survived by her first cousins Nancy Hamrick Wages, Kitty Hamrick Hoyle, LouAnn Hamrick Slater, Tempa Hamrick Welborn, Carol Hamrick Cooke, and Bud Hamrick. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Beaufie Hamrick and first cousin Ree Hamrick Taylor.
The funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Carroll Page officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am in the church sanctuary.
Memorial donations may be made to: Ann Lancaster Educators Scholarship c/o Mr. Woody Fish, Gardner-Webb University, Box 997, Boiling Springs, NC. 28017
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Ms. Lancaster.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 26, 2020