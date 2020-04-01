|
|
Ann Goforth Williams, 94 of Beam Street, Fallston, NC, joined her Savior and Heavenly family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born March 1, 1926, she is the daughter of the late Giles Marvin and Selena Huffsteller Goforth. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Blanch A. Williams; son Glenn Williams and grandson Jamie Lewis, both of Shelby; and 3 brothers and 7 sisters.
Left to share precious memories are one brother, Jim Goforth and wife Gerri of Clover, SC; two sons, Robert of Fallston and Tom Williams of Casar; three daughters, Rebecca of the home, Rachel and Mary Jane Williams, both of Shelby; and a daughter-in-law Nellie Williams of Shelby. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; along with numerous nephews, nieces, friends and neighbors who loved her dearly.
During WWII, Ann joined the U.S. Nurses Cadet Corp; after the war, she became a wife and mother. Later she went to work as a nurse at Shelby Hospital for 10 years and Belwood Clinic for 20 years and touched many lives.
Ann was an avid reader, gardener and traveler. She was an active member of 73 years at Fallston Baptist Church and served as a teacher and WMU President; a member of the Order of Eastern Star Fallston Chapter #282 for over 50 years, serving in various capacities, including Worthy Matron. She participated in Cleveland Co. Senior Olympics for over 20 years, winning many gold and bronze medals; and at the state level.
Ann was a humble, kind, loving and hard-working Christian lady with a ready smile and encouraging words for everyone she met. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and was lovingly known as the Beam Street Angel. Even more than her love for family and friends, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and faithfully spent time with Him and in His Word each day.
Due to government regulations of the Covid-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fallston Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 116, Fallston, NC 28042.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family. A guest register is available at www.stamey-tysingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 1, 2020