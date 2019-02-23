|
CASAR - Anna McNeilly Ledford, 83 of Corinth Church Circle, passed away, Friday, February 22, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Born January 23, 1936 she was a daughter of the late John Pinkney McNeilly and Georgia Smith McNeilly. She was retired from Broughton Hospital and as a truck driver for Watkins. Ms. Ledford was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Lana Parker of Casar; a son, Danny Hoyle and wife Marian of Casar; four grandchildren, Nicole Waters and husband Nathan, Brandon Hoyle and wife Juny, Kelly Parker and Benjamin Hoyle and wife Melissa and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 4:00 PM, Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny McNeilly and Nicole Waters officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 23, 2019