Doris Anne Lancaster Spangler, 72, of Fallston, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Hospice of Shelby.
Born December 13, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Bryte Lancaster. She retired from Cleveland Regional Rehab where she was a secretary. During her time there, she was surrounded by co-workers she considered family. Anne also worked 24 years for Cleveland Mills in Lawndale.
Survivors include one sister, Jane Jones and husband Jim of Clover, SC. Three daughters, Amanda Beam and husband Mark of Fallston, Lisa Bridges and husband Kevin of Fallston, Pam Ross and husband Clark of Candler. Seven grandchildren, Seth McCurry of Gyspum, CO, Evan Ross and wife Mackenzie of
Greensboro, Jessica Clewis and husband Zac of Shelby, Anna Howard of Belmont, Joshua Beam and Katlyn of Fallston, Daniel Ross of Candler and Elizabeth Bridges of Fallston. She is also survived by a best friend of 42 years, Vicki Lowery.
Anne leaves a beautiful legacy of love and strength. She loved God, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at New Beginnings Church, Fallston.
The funeral service will be at 2:00pm Saturday at New Beginnings Church with the Pastor John Ware officiating.
Burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Church, PO Box 502, Fallston, NC 28042
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 6, 2019