Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Shelby, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Shelby, NC
Annie Baxter Obituary
Mrs. Annie Wilson Baxter, 77 of 2021 Melrose Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her residence.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel in Shelby. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM at the chapel and at other times at the home of her daughter, 6009 Pendale Drive, Shelby, NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 6, 2019
