Mrs. Annie Mae Haynes Catlin, 89 departed this life on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at White Oak Manor Nursing Center in Shelby, NC. She was born on June 29, 1929 in GA to the late Anthony and Hattie Bell Logan Haynes.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Lawndale with Pastor Billy Houze officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday and at other times at the home of her niece, Rita Miller, 1052 Cumberland Dr. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 11, 2019