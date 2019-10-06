Home

Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Cherokee Street Baptist Church
Annie Green Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Annie Jones Green, 80, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 26, 1939 in Cleveland County to the late Lee and Chester Kathleen Goforth Jones.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald James Green; sons, Ronald Eugene Cobb, Travis Lee Wells; brothers, Tim Kelly Jones and Tommy Jones.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Doris Winstead and husband Johnny, Pat Allen and husband Don; daughter-in-law Jenny Wells; brother, Mickie Jones; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Annie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Cherokee Street Baptist Church with Pastor Roger Green officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 6, 2019
