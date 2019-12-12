|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Annie Ward Griffin, 77, of 113 North City Street, Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte, NC.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 1, 1942 to the late Frank Ward and Helen Wray Ward.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, NC.
Burial will take place at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 12, 2019