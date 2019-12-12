Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Griffin


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Griffin Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Annie Ward Griffin, 77, of 113 North City Street, Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte, NC.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 1, 1942 to the late Frank Ward and Helen Wray Ward.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, NC.

Burial will take place at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain.

The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -