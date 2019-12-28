|
Mrs. Annie McCombs Johnson, 84, of 211 North Morgan Street Apt. 3, Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. She was born in Taylorsville, NC on October 10, 1935 to the late Charlie and Gertie Taylor McCombs.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Faith Harvest Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 28, 2019