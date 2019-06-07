|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Annie Ledford Murphy, 101, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on June 05, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late William Cicero Ledford and Ella Irene Gales Ledford and was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clyde Murphy. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy, Earl, Harry, Clarence, Paul and O'Dell Ledford, and her sisters, Bertha Humphries, Florence Hullender, Grace White and Ruby Ledford. Annie married Clyde in 1942 and lived in Seattle, Washington during WWII before moving to Kings Mountain. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Kings Mountain. Annie enjoyed cooking and watching sports, especially, Atlanta Braves Baseball. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all of her friends and loved ones.
Survivors include her son, Pat Murphy and wife Joan, Elon, daughter, Janice Sabetti and husband, Louis, Kings Mountain, grandchildren, Matthew Murphy and wife Emily, Megan Murphy, Ben Sabetti, Michael Sabetti and wife Hannah, great-grandchild, Anthony Sabetti.
A family graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mountain Rest Cemetery with Rev. Patricia Bivens officiating.
The family will receive friends at the home of Janice Sabetti at 804 Hillside Drive, Kings Mountain.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at , or First Baptist Church "Gleaner B's" Sunday School Class at 605 West King Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Published in Shelby Star on June 7, 2019