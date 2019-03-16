|
LAWNDALE - Annie Laura Bingham Ramsaur, 87, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at home.
Born September 21, 1931 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Joseph Bingham and Laura Ellen Costner Bingham. She was retired from Carolina Mills and was a member of Plainsview Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death three brothers, Harvey Bingham, Joe Bingham, and Walter Bingham and a sister Addie Wright.
She is survived by two sons, Rick Ramsaur and wife Susan of Fort Mill, SC and Kenny Ramsaur of Fallston; grandson, David Ramsaur and wife Alania of Mississippi; brother Henry Bingham, Jr. of Fallston; two sisters, Shirlene Lewis and Ellene Lineburger both of Fallston.
The family will receive friends on Monday form 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Max Pendleton and Dr. Dennis Bingham.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Arrangements by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 16, 2019