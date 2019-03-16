Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Annie Ramsaur
Annie Ramsaur Obituary
LAWNDALE - Annie Laura Bingham Ramsaur, 87, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at home.

Born September 21, 1931 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Joseph Bingham and Laura Ellen Costner Bingham. She was retired from Carolina Mills and was a member of Plainsview Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death three brothers, Harvey Bingham, Joe Bingham, and Walter Bingham and a sister Addie Wright.

She is survived by two sons, Rick Ramsaur and wife Susan of Fort Mill, SC and Kenny Ramsaur of Fallston; grandson, David Ramsaur and wife Alania of Mississippi; brother Henry Bingham, Jr. of Fallston; two sisters, Shirlene Lewis and Ellene Lineburger both of Fallston.

The family will receive friends on Monday form 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Max Pendleton and Dr. Dennis Bingham.

The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.

Arrangements by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 16, 2019
