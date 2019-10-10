Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Annie Ratchford


1936 - 2019
Annie Ratchford Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Annie Mae Wray Ratchford, 83, of 202 Autumn Woods Drive, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on July 14, 1936 to the late Robert Flay Wray and Mary Jane Hannah.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Shelby. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 10, 2019
