Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander Casey & Gist Funeral Service
1223 Old Anderson Mill Rd
Moore, SC 29369
(864) 574-5464
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Ruth Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Ruth Patterson Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC-Annie Ruth Patterson, of 136 Dixon School Road, wife of Robert Lee Patterson, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Atrium Health Cleveland, Shelby, NC.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00 -7:00 pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, NC.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the church with burial at the church cemetery. The family is at the home.
Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now