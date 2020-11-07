LINCOLNTON - Anthony "Tony" Dion Arthur, age 62, of North Oak Street in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



"Tony" was born February 5, 1958, in San Bernardino, California, to the late Kenneth Wayne Arthur and Barbara Holland Drewery. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Arthur. 'Tony' was a native of Cleveland County and a graduate of Crest High School serving as President of the Class of 1976. 'Tony' was inducted into the Cleveland County Sports Hall of Fame and was an avid NC State Wolfpack fan! 'Tony' served in the United States Army, serving in Belgium in the early 80s. He was employed by Reliance Electric in Kings Mountain for fifteen years before becoming self-employed in his dream job as a well-known and well-loved girls softball pitching coach. He coached girls in Lincoln, Cleveland, Rutherford, Catawba and Gaston counties from 1988 until his retirement in July of this year. He coached many to become successful college athletes. He was known for being a patient, constructive and motivating coach who taught girls to have a fierce spin.



He is survived by his wife, Susan Lutz Arthur of the home; two daughters, Jennifer Arthur Greene, and husband Jonathan, of Conover, and Emily Arthur Mull of Shelby; two brothers, Lee Arthur of Shelby, and David Arthur of Belmont; and four grandchildren that he loved and adored Brayden Mull, Jaxson Greene, Holland Greene, and Kamden Mull. He also leaves behind his favorite dog, Buddy.



A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Tony Arthur Memorial Softball Tournament, 401 Parlier Avenue, NE, Conover, NC 28613.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Arthur family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store