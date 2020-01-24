|
|
Mr. Antonio James Barnes, 40, of 324 Martin Street Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland . He was born in Cleveland County, NC on October 29, 1979 to Barbara Barnes and Howard Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:30 PM at S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM at the chapel. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 24, 2020