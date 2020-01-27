Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Arlene Allison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Allison


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Allison Obituary
SHELBY- Arlene Wright Allison, age 77, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on July 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge Stough and Cassie Victoria Bryant Wright. She was a member of the Non-Denominational Faith. Arlene worked for the city of Glenn Alpine and the Women's Club. She enjoyed researching her genealogy.
Arlene is survived by her husband of 13 years, Edward Allison; and a host of loving step children, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jim Holt and Rev. Leslie Pulley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -