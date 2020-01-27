|
|
SHELBY- Arlene Wright Allison, age 77, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on July 14, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Talmadge Stough and Cassie Victoria Bryant Wright. She was a member of the Non-Denominational Faith. Arlene worked for the city of Glenn Alpine and the Women's Club. She enjoyed researching her genealogy.
Arlene is survived by her husband of 13 years, Edward Allison; and a host of loving step children, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jim Holt and Rev. Leslie Pulley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 27, 2020