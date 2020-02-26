|
|
CASAR - Arlene Pruett, 72, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke , Connelly Springs.
Born in Cleveland County, on March 5, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Bryson Julius Pruett and Bessie Jane Hoyle Pruett.
She was retired from Drexel Heritage and Grand Piano. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her three brothers, Carl, Clyde, and Julius Pruett and a sister, Betty Blankenship.
She is survived by her brother, Bill Pruett of Hudson; sister, Rosa Simpson of Casar; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 , at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm , at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home 846 E.
Stagecoach Trail Fallston, NC 28042 .
The Funeral Service will he held on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Pisgah Baptist Church, Casar with the Rev. James Wedgeworth officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 26, 2020